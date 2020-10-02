Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Raised to $56.00 at Deutsche Bank

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of BIG opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.52.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Big Lots by 99.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 64.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Big Lots by 58.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

