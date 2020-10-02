Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Raised to $56.00 at Deutsche Bank

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.
Shares of BIG opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.52.
In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Big Lots by 99.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 64.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Big Lots by 58.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
