Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Trading Down 1.8%

Bidstack Group PLC (LON:BIDS)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.22 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07). Approximately 2,411,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,275,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.47.

Get Bidstack Group alerts:

Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported GBX (1.18) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Bidstack Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bidstack Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.