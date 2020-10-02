BidaskClub Upgrades Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to “Hold”

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SIMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.36.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,715 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 79,995 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,428 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

