BidaskClub Upgrades R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) to “Buy”

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RCM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

RCM opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 175.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,622 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,718 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

