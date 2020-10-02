BidaskClub Upgrades Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Hold

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,129,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,582,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 53.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 282,154 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

