BidaskClub Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to “Buy”

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FATE opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 154,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.