BidaskClub Upgrades Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Buy

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,987,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,617,000 after buying an additional 903,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,126,000 after buying an additional 256,115 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 425,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 234,882 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 179,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 453,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 141,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

