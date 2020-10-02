BidaskClub Lowers Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.38.

TCBI stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 109,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

