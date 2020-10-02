BidaskClub Lowers Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MYL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mylan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

MYL stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Mylan has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

