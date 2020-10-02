BidaskClub Lowers MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOFG. Stephens started coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MOFG opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $286.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.01.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.