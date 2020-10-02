BidaskClub Lowers Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.05.

GT stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 412,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

