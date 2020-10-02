BidaskClub Lowers AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMERCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $355.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.17 and a 200-day moving average of $312.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.73. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $426.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $987.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.50 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AMERCO by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,785,000 after buying an additional 51,542 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AMERCO by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,855,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

