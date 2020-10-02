BidaskClub Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Sell

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.79.

ORLY opened at $463.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.29 and a 200 day moving average of $412.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,080.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,589 shares of company stock worth $30,041,208 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

