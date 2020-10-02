BidaskClub Downgrades CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) to Strong Sell

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $564,675.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,009,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,930,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $271,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,464,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 780,669 shares of company stock worth $20,495,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.