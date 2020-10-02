BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in September

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BETRF opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -1.10. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma, Inc is an early stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. It also offers drug delivery platform technologies. Its product lines include capsules, tablets, and softgels; bulk powder; stick packs; beverages; oral solutions; lotions, creams, and gels; pet food additives; gum, mints, and candies; and sexual health products.

