Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BHLB. DA Davidson raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $515.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 95.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 41.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

