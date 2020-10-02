Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) will announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway reported earnings per share of $3.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full-year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hathaway.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $56.84 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

NYSE:BRK.B opened at $212.94 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $159.50 and a twelve month high of $231.61. The company has a market cap of $508.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.44.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

