Berenberg Bank Reiterates “CHF 350” Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 376.62.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

