Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASBFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

ASBFY stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.14. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

