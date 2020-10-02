Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research note released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.69.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average of $89.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

