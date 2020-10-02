Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €50.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €70.96 ($83.48).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €82.58 ($97.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.51. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.