Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €92.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.69 ($118.46).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €85.30 ($100.35) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €86.46 and its 200 day moving average is €86.89.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

