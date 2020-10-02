Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 96 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 96 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOVN. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 101 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 98 target price on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 94.79.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.