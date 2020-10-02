Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NBIX. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.79.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.22. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $268,221.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,242.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,304 shares of company stock valued at $896,712. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.