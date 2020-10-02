Benchmark Increases Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $355.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $290.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

NYSE:BABA opened at $290.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $299.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,676,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,117,000 after buying an additional 115,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 655.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

