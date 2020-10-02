Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,700 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 576,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

NYSE BHE opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,028.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 157.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 354,422 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 692,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 100.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 355,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 178,491 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4,617.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.