Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Sells $1,402,100.00 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $1,402,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,306,943.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total value of $1,301,350.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Xiaodong Wang sold 4,000 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $844,240.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Xiaodong Wang sold 6,000 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $285.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.89. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $287.74. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. Research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Beigene by 528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Beigene by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

