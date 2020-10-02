Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €115.00 by Barclays

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €97.18 ($114.33).

ETR BEI opened at €97.34 ($114.52) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €95.83. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 1 year high of €109.20 ($128.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.11.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

