Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDRFY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nord/LB lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

