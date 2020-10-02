Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BC8. Kepler Capital Markets set a €162.00 ($190.59) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bechtle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €145.70 ($171.41).

ETR BC8 opened at €177.20 ($208.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €165.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 52 week high of €175.20 ($206.12). The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.06.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

