Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Insider Purchases £49,489.66 in Stock

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) insider David Roberts bought 15,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £49,489.66 ($64,667.01).

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 319 ($4.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 12.93. Beazley PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 294.20 ($3.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 634 ($8.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 20.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 399.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 399.49.

Get Beazley alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEZ. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 487 ($6.36).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.