Beard Co. (OTCMKTS:BRCOQ) Short Interest Update

Beard Co. (OTCMKTS:BRCOQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRCOQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. Beard has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Beard Company Profile

The Beard Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in carbon dioxide, oil and gas, coal reclamation, and e-commerce businesses in the United States. The company's Carbon Dioxide segment produces and sells carbon dioxide gas in Colorado and New Mexico. Its Oil and Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas.

