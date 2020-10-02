BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BBX Capital Corporation is a holding company whose principal holding is Bluegreen Corporation. The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects, as well as acquisitions, investments and management of middle market operating businesses. BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:BBX opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $258.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.66. BBX Capital has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $94.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.85 million. BBX Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that BBX Capital will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

