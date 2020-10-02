Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Commerzbank cut Bayer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bayer in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Bayer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. Bayer has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $21.59.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayer had a positive return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bayer will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

