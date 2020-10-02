Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.46 ($94.66).

BAYN opened at €46.34 ($54.52) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.73. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

