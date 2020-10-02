Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BASFY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Basf stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Basf had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Basf will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

