Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BYCBF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Barry Callebaut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Shares of BYCBF opened at $2,161.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,091.28. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $1,860.00 and a 12 month high of $2,251.00.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, and fillings. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training centre services. The company serves food manufacturers and artisans, as well as professional users of chocolate, including chocolatiers, pastry chefs, or bakers; and products for vending machines.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.