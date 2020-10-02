Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Barnes Group intends to become more competent on the back of business acquisitions and the divestiture of non-core businesses. The company’s focus on lowering of its debt level and rewarding shareholders handsomely is likely to work in its favor in the quarters ahead. Its long-term debt recorded a decline of 9.2% on a sequential basis in the second quarter of 2020. However, it has been witnessing softness in automotive, industrial and aerospace end markets on account of low order intakes mostly due to the coronavirus outbreak-related issues. Moving ahead, reduced aircraft utilization and lower aircraft demand are likely to hurt its Aerospace segment’s prospects. Due to uncertainties related to the pandemic, it refrained from providing guidance for 2020. In the past three months, the company's shares have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on B. Alembic Global Advisors raised Barnes Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.27.

B opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.02 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,081,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,008,000 after acquiring an additional 268,382 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 617.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 198,397 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 162,215 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Barnes Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,250,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,030,000 after purchasing an additional 153,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Barnes Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

