Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) Trading Up 0.8%

Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL)’s share price was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.48 and last traded at $71.48. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barclays Women in Leadership ETN stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 6.72% of Barclays Women in Leadership ETN worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Women in Leadership ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays Women in Leadership ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.