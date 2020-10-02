Bank of China (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of China (OTCMKTS:CICOF) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CICOF. CICC Research upgraded Bank of China from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of China from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

