Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Banco Santander in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BofA Securities downgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Banco Santander by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,176 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

