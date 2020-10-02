Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander Brasil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Banco Santander Brasil reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander Brasil.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 17.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSBR shares. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0401 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is 12.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

