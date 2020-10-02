Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,350,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 35,750,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

BKR stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $8,602,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,435,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,745,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $1,092,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.97.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

