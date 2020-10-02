Baader Bank Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €42.60 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €42.60 ($50.12) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SOW. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.89 ($43.40).

Shares of ETR SOW opened at €41.72 ($49.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. Software has a 12-month low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a 12-month high of €44.50 ($52.35).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

