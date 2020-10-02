Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AXSM has been the topic of several other research reports. BofA Securities began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

