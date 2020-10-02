Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

AX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE:AX opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.72 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 25.24%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 420.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 43.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 483.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

