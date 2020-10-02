Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Short Interest Up 31.7% in September

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $95.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.84 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.05. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,247.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,999. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

AAXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

