Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Short Interest Update

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
AVSR stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Avistar Communications has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.11.
About Avistar Communications
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Avistar Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avistar Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.