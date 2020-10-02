Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Short Interest Update

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AVSR stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Avistar Communications has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

Get Avistar Communications alerts:

About Avistar Communications

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Avistar Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avistar Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.