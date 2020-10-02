Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. 5,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,585. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.65 million. Avient had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.