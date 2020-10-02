AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Insider Sells £2,952,980 in Stock

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) insider Craig Hayman sold 62,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,750 ($62.07), for a total transaction of £2,952,980 ($3,858,591.40).

Shares of AVV stock opened at GBX 4,819 ($62.97) on Friday. AVEVA Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,634 ($34.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,364 ($70.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,736.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,052.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVV shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,775 ($49.33) to GBX 4,125 ($53.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,770 ($49.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEVA Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,209 ($55.00).

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

